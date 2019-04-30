Sri Lankan ministers warn of more attacks

Sri Lankan ministers have received intelligence that the group behind the Easter bombings could strike the island nation again, AP reported.

Minister of Health Rajitha Senarathna said Tuesday that the government ministers have been warned that they have been identified as targets of possible additional suicide attacks.

According to him, intelligence officials specifically told him to stay at home on Sunday and Monday because of the threat of another attack from the Islamic State-linked Muslim extremist group.

Earlier it was reported that over 300 people were killed and around 500 others were injured in eight coordinated attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.