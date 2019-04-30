News
Tuesday
April 30
EAEU heads of governments solve sugar issue during session in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Agreements on all 13 issues on the agenda were reached during the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Yerevan today. This is what Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan declared during a briefing devoted to the results of the session.

Among the primary problematic issues is the bans and restrictions that prohibit the formation of common markets. According to Sargsyan, the heads of governments are presented with quarterly reports on the situation in the common markets in order to create more favorable conditions for business and the elimination of obstacles. Unfortunately, the issue remains unsolved, and the heads of governments need to have political will to eliminate the nearly 65 bans described in the White Book.

Tigran Sargsyan also mentioned the functions of the board for anti-dumping investigation to protect the interests of herbicide producers in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The next item on the agenda was the issue of sugar that is imported into free economic zones and entered into the common market, violating the conditions for equal competition. Sargsyan said the Eurasian Economic Union has managed to reach a compromise, and starting from 1 January, sugar will be on the list of products that must not enter into the free economic zones.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
