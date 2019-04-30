North Korea accuses Mike Pompeo of foolish and dangerous ideas

A senior North Korean official accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of having "foolish and dangerous ideas", and warned Washington of an "unwanted outcome" if it does not adjust its stance on economic sanctions, Daily Mail reported quoting AFP.
North Korea and the US have been at loggerheads since the collapse of a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in February.
Pyongyang has criticised the top US diplomat for the second time tis month. The reclusive state has previously demanded the removal of Pompeo from future talks.
In an interview with CBS, Pompeo said the US could "change paths" if Kim did not bring "real conversations" on abandoning North Korea's nuclear arsenal to the negotiation table.
North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Pompeo's comments were "foolish and dangerous ideas that imply overthrowing our system with military means".
"Our resolution on denuclearisation remains intact and we will do so when time is right," she said, in comments cited by North Korea's official KCNA news service. But it will only be possible when the US revises and reshapes its current calculation. And if the US did not change its stance by the end of this year, it will "face (an) unwanted outcome," she said, without elaborating further.