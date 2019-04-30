NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.04.2019

In Tavush Province of Armenia, a military serviceman was severely wounded today from a gunshot fired by the adversary, spokesperson for Armenia's Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“A contractual military serviceman was wounded today in Tavush Province from the gunshot fired by the adversary and is in severe but stable condition. He received a head injury and will soon be transported to Yerevan in a helicopter,” Hovhannisyan wrote.

A couple of hours later Hovhannisyan said that the wounds are not life threatening.

Meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union was held in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Armenian and Russian Prime Ministers Nikol Pashinyan and Dmitry Medvedev were attending the event

First, a narrow-panel session was be held, followed by an extended meeting with the participation of delegations. There were 13 issues on the agenda.

Speaking during the meeting Pashinyan said participation in the Eurasian Union is among priorities of the Armenian government. He also stressed importance of a common oil and gas market. Pashinyan pointed out implementation of digital agenda – an issue which was discussed during the meeting.

The Armenian lawmakers debated making reforms in the Tax Code. While presenting the package Deputy Finance Minister Arman Poghosyan said domestic consumption is more profitable in Armenia than exports.

In his view, exports from Armenia need to be stimulated by way of creating stable prerequisites for long-term economic growth.

The official noted that these changes will result in a drop in state budget revenues. But Arman Poghosyan added that, to compensate for this drop, the tax burden shall be increased—even indirectly.

Ex-Armenian president’s brother who is charged with fraud in particularly large amounts, has returned to Armenia.

A signature to not leave the country have been selected as a preventive measure against Alexander Sargsyan, but in March 2019, it was announced that the investigator of the case had allowed Sargsyan to leave the territory of of Armenia.

Various criminal cases are also being investigated in relation to Alexander Sargsyan’s two sons, as well as Serzh Sargsyan’s elder brother, Levon Sargsyan and his sons.