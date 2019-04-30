Armenia’s Police receive state-of-the-art equipment through EU-funded project

Cooperation with various international organizations is one of the key directions of the policy of the Police of the Republic of Armenia.
The Police reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am that it is particularly the implementation of the EU-funded “Provision of specialized Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) devices for implementing on-site examinations and forensic expert examinations in Southern and Eastern Europe” project N 58 within the scope of which the Expert-Criminological Department of the Police of the Republic of Armenia has been provided with a mobile laboratory that comprises systems that detect, measure and identify the degree of pollution on the scene of CBRN incidents, as well as criminological materials, equipment for criminological studies and individual protective measures of varying degrees.