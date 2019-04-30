Rouhani: Iran to bring US to its knees

The US plot to push Iran’s oil exports down to zero will never be realized, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underscored, saying the Iranian nation will “bring America to its knees," Tasnim News Agency reported.
According to him, Iran will continue to export crude oil despite the US pressures. The Islamic Republic will never let the US carry out the “wrong” decision to drive oil exports down to zero, the president underlined, saying Washington is going to realize within the next months that Iran will be continuing to export crude.
“The US seeks to reduce the country’s (Iran’s) foreign currency income by imposing cruel sanctions, as the major source of foreign currency income has been always the sale of oil, (gas) condensates and certain industries relating to the production of oil and gas,” he added.
Highlighting the necessity for a boost to production in Iran and a rise in the export of non-oil products, the president said the Iranian nation will not allow the US to achieve its objectives and that Iran will definitely bring the United States to its knees.