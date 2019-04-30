News
Artsakh State Minister convenes consultation
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Grigory Martirosyan convened a working consultation with Minister of Agriculture Zhirayr Mirzoyan, the heads of regional administrations, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the State Service for Emergency Situations to consider the issues on organizing the anti-fire and anti-hail preventive actions during the spring sowing.

Minister of Agriculture Zhirayr Mirzoyan delivered a report, presenting the spring sowing indicators and stating that the provision of the required seeds is in the final stage. Talking about anti-fire and anti-hail protection, Mirzoyan particularly stated that the chemical process will end on May 6 and the mechanical process will end in early June, depending on the weather.

Receiving additional clarificatinos from the heads of regional administrations, Martirosyan stated that it is necessary to do everything possible to make sure there is minimum loss of crops caused by fires in sowing areas.

Deputy Director of the State Service for Emergency Situations Vladik Khachatryan provided details about the past and upcoming activities.

At the end, the State Minister urged to explain about the right and safe use of seeds and fertilizers on the spot.
This text available in   Հայերեն
