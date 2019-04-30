Pompeo: US supports Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy

The administration of Donald Trump supports Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido in his call for a military uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.
“Today interim President Juan Guaido announced start of Operación Libertad. The U.S. Government fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy. Democracy cannot be defeated,” he tweeted.
Caracas responds to Washington
By calling on Venezuela armed forces to support the opposition parliament, the United States supported the coup, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said.
“The heads of the coup d’état admit their responsibility without scruples. The Trump administration, in its despair, attempts to spark an internal conflict in Venezuela. Venezuela’s democratic institutions guarantee peace in the country,” he tweeted.
Juan Guaido and his supporters gathered in Karakas on the highway before military base. Guaido has called on the people of Venezuela and the army to take to the streets to complete the operation.