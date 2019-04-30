British experts in Cyprus to help investigate serial killer murders

British experts have arrived in Cyprus to help local police officers reveal the murders of eight foreign women. The experts and police suspect that the women were killed by a serial killer.
A 35-year-old Cypriot officer is suspected of the murders and has been detained. It is known that the man met two of the victims on the Internet, and both were from the Philippines. The suspect assures that he threw their bodies into the lake, but their bodies remain missing. One of the women had a young daughter who was probably killed as well.