Concluding discussion on EU-Armenia Agreement roadmap held

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan participated today in the concluding government-civil society discussion devoted to certain provisions in the roadmap for the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia.
Deputy Minister Kocharyan presented the future actions for reforms in the sectors of justice, the fight against corruption and human rights protection (included in the roadmap) and emphasized that the Ministry of Justice has decided to develop and enshrine fundamental documents in order to approximate EU legal acts with Armenia’s national laws.
When presenting the process to be implemented in the judicial-legal sector, the deputy minister also stated that the mechanisms for ensuring funding and materials for those reforms are being actively considered alongside the legal solutions. In the context of the fight against corruption, Kocharyan also touched upon the opportunities for the establishment of an independent anti-corruption body and highlighted the need to continue to introduce electronic governance and electronic communication tools as the best tools for the fight against corruption.