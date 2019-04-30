Armenia's former Police Troops Commander interviewed as witness

Former Commander of the Police Troops of the Republic of Armenia, Major-General Levon Yeranosyan has been interviewed as a witness in the criminal case instituted in relation to the beating that Yeranosyan allegedly participated in. Arevik Khachatryan confirmed the information during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that another person has the status of suspect.

On April 7 at around 9 p.m., former Commander of the Police Troops Levon Yeranosyan’s son and son-in-law got into a dispute with someone and beat the latter at Komitas Avenue. The victim told the police that the beaters were Levon Yeranosyan’s son Khachik Yeranosyan and son-in-law, Zhora Sarukhanyan.

A criminal case was instituted in relation to the case under Article 118 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.

Major-General Yeranosyan is currently an accused-on-trial in another criminal case and is charged udner point 3 of part 2 of Article 309 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.