Merkel rejects speculation that she'll resign before end of her term

German Chancellor Angela Merkel denied speculation that she would resign before the end of her term in 2021, quashing media reports suggesting she would announce her intentions at a conservative party meeting in June, Reuters reported.
Asked at a news conference whether she planned to make any announcement about her future at a June 2-3 party meeting, Merkel said she would “answer that with a clear no”.
The media speculation was triggered by the sudden announcement of the CDU meeting, due to take place just days after European Parliament elections.