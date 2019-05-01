China sentences Canadian to death

A court in China has sentenced a Canadian citizen to death for producing and trafficking methamphetamine amid heightened tension between Beijing and Ottawa over the arrest of a Huawei Technologies executive, Reuters reported.

As it was noted, Canadian Fan Wei was a leader in the production and trafficking scheme.

Canadian FM Chrystia Freeland condemned the use of the death penalty, calling it “cruel and inhumane punishment which should not be used in any country.”

“We’re very concerned by this sentence. Canada stands firmly opposed to the use of the death penalty everywhere... We are obviously particularly concerned when it is applied to Canadians,” she told reporters in Ottawa.

Another suspect, Wu Ziping, was sentenced to death but Wu’s nationality was not given.