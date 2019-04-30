Russian MFA blames Venezuelan opposition for provoking conflict

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has blamed Venezuela’s political opposition for provoking a conflict in the country and has called on the opposition to refuse violence and reach a peaceful solution.
“Venezuela’s radical opposition has used the methods of force once again. It is provoking a conflict, disturbances of public order and clashes with the armed forces instead of reaching a peaceful settlement of the political controversies.
It is important to evade disturbances and bloodshed. The issues facing Venezuela need to be solved through negotiations, with responsibility and without preconditions. All actions need to be taken exclusively within the scope of the law, in conformity with the Constitution and without destructive foreign intervention,” the statement of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.