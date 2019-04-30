Yerevan-based Indians cheated 60 US citizens, cybercrime revealed

British experts in Cyprus to help investigate serial killer murders

Spain doesn't support military coup in Venezuela

Kazakh PM visits TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan

Erdogan says F-35 project doomed to collapse without Turkey

Archbishop Nourhan Manougian meets with Israel President

EAEU heads of governments solve sugar issue during session in Yerevan

Diplomat: Deep in his heart Bolton believes President is a moron

Russian MFA blames Venezuelan opposition for provoking conflict

Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Radical changes in tax policy necessary

Armenia's former Police Troops Commander interviewed as witness

Lavrov: Moscow stands for “all for all” prisoner exchange, including in Karabakh

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.04.2019

Armenia State Revenue Committee head on Citizen's Decision Party's demand

Rouhani: Iran to bring US to its knees

Armenian, Russian PMs spend evening at Yerevan club, eat baklava

North Korea accuses Mike Pompeo of foolish and dangerous ideas

Concluding discussion on EU-Armenia Agreement roadmap held

Davit Sanasaryan's attorneys say case is phony

Pompeo: US supports Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy

US intends to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group

Artsakh State Minister convenes consultation

Sri Lankan ministers warn of more attacks

Armenia’s Police receive state-of-the-art equipment through EU-funded project

Eurasian Economic Commission: Sanctions against Iran can help enhance country's relations with EAEU

One dollar falls below AMD 481 in Armenia

Paul Stronski: Pashinyan should do work, instead of blaming the US

Armenia soldier was wounded by Azerbaijan at Barekamavan village military positions

ARF-D: Change of power not on political party's agenda

Artsakh Ombudsman: Baku violating rights of Karabakh and Azerbaijan residents

Yerevan to host meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in October

Attorney: Armenia Special Investigation Service had to cross-examine Armen Gevorgyan, Silva Hambardzumyan

Marek Benda: Armenian Genocide victims should never be forgotten

Tigran Sargsyan: Eurasian Union ready for dialogue with EU

Nagorno-Karabakh to gather civil society representatives of Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia Revenue Committee: April tax collections are record-breaking

PM: Common gas and oil market is among Armenia’s priorities in Eurasian Union

Armenia to get access to data of Russian satellites

Armenia MOD: Military serviceman severely wounded in Tavush Province

Davit Sanasaryan: I call on Artur Vanetsyan to not talk about this at all

ARF-D: Armenia PM statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is evasive answer

Russian PM: Project of Eurasian integration achieved its goal

Venezuela athorities report about coup attempt

Armenia State Revenue Committee head on taxpayers and cases

Davit Sanasaryan continues his respectful attitude towards Armenia PM Pashinyan

Davit Sanasaryan on wearing Stefano Ricci clothing

Pashinyan: Participation in Eurasian Union is among priorities of Armenia government (PHOTOS)

Catalan newspaper publishes Ethel Bonet’s article devoted to Armenian Genocide

Armenia to partake in 2020 Moscow military parade on 75th anniversary of Great Patriotic War victory

Saakashvili: Putin demanded that Armenia, Turkey and Azerbaijan ban me from entering

Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople applies to Turkey authorities to hold election of new patriarch

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council discussing 13 matters in Yerevan

Finance Ministry: Armenia taxes shall be raised, even indirectly

Armenia participating in CSTO defense ministers’ consultation

Japan PM announces abdication of Emperor Akihito

Criminal charge brought against Armenia PM’s relative

Spokeswoman: News on Saudi Arabia ambassador’s meeting with Adam Schiff is fake

Youth Foundation of Armenia director charged with large-scale money laundering, embezzlement

Armenia’s Spayka company founding director to remain in custody

Indictment on criminal case against Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and some other former officials is made public

Yerevan hosting Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting (PHOTOS)

Armenia Parliament holding hearings on Tax Code amendments

Newspaper: Incumbent authorities want to dismember Prosperous Armenia Party

Media count how many times Trump made false or misleading claims after being elected US President

MFA statement: Armenia values Portugal's position on Armenian Genocide

IS leader appears in video for first time in 5 years and claims responsibility for bombings in Sri Lanka

Nazarbayev meets with Jackie Chan in Beijing

Armenia Justice Ministry developing job placement mechanism for prisoners

Pullman Hotel burns down in Paris

Politician: Subject of transitional justice is closed

RBK: Turkey sentenced Hrant Dink for insulting "Turkishness"

Ishkhan Saghatelyan elected member of ARF-D Supreme Body

Vanadzor's Narek Yeganyan pulls 167-ton locomotive, sets new Guinness World Record

Head of My Step parliamentary faction: Power and business can't coalesce

Political party leader: Rumor has it that Armenian PM is most corrupt official

Algeria's finance minister becomes country's first high-ranking official questioned in fraud probe

Armenian parliamentary speaker to make statement on depriving Gagik Tsarukyan of mandate

Alleged UAE spy committed suicide in Turkish prison

Judge Vardan Grigoryan to examine case of Robert Kocharyan and other officials

Armenian President receives IAEA Director General

Carles Puigdemont banned from European Parliament elections

Erdogan, Trump discuss bid for working group on Russian S-400

Armenian parliamentary committee invites Supreme Judicial Council Chairman to meeting

Analyst on schism within Armenian government and future of other political parties

Iran does not intend to close Hormoz Strait

Vladimir Posner: Armenia needs democracy, Azerbaijan probably doesn't

Armenia PM hosts Russian counterpart in governmental mansion

Armenian PM receives Russia’s Medvedev at his house (PHOTO)

Armenia Nature Protection Minister speaks at Green Silk Road Conference

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.04.2019

Yerevan Council of Elders member appointed acting head of State Theater of Song

Alexander Sargsyan returns at request of Armenia's National Security Service

Armenian Prime Minister receives IAEA Director General

Armenia PM's wife hosts Armenian American philanthropist Carolann Najarian

Gevorg Minasyan appointed as representative to CIS anti-terrorism center

Putin comments on Zelensky's remark about issuing Ukrainian passports to Russians

Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev arrives in Armenia

EAFJD: Decision of Belgian Parliament to tolerate denialism is unacceptable

Artsakh President receives Armenia's National Security Council Secretary

Armenian President receives Homenetmen Central Committee members