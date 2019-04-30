Kazakh PM visits TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, who is in Yerevan on the sidelines of the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, visited today TUMO Center for Creative Technologies with the accompaniment of Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan, reports the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia.
Director of the Center Marie Lou Papazian presented the opportunities that TUMO has to offer, introduced the conditions and the 4 areas of the Center’s Education Progarm, including New Media, Game Development, Animation and Web Development.
The guests toured the area and talked to the students.
Askar Mamin was also introduced to the TUMO-based robotics club. The club’s representatives talked about the club’s achievements and stated that the club has a bronze medalist.
Marie Lou Papazian also informed that Armenia already has 4 TUMO Centers and that centers for creative technologies have also been opened for Armenian children in Paris and Moscow.