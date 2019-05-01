News
France intelligence services checking the authenticity of ISIS video
French intelligence services are checking the authenticity of a video which Islamic State said showed its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, stated France’s defence minister Florence Parly, Reuters reported.

“The video of al-Baghdadi - the Caliph without a caliphate - is to be considered with caution at this stage. French services are analysing it,” Florence Parly said on Twitter.

“If this video is authentic, it confirms what we have repeated: Daesh (Islamic State) has no territory, but Daesh has not disappeared.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
