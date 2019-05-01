Turkey displeased with US intentions to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization

Turkey is displeased with US intentions to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization.
Ömer Çelik, a representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkey, noted that such a decision will become a source of problems for the US and the Middle East, alike.
“If you recognize as terrorists an organization such as the Muslim Brotherhood which maintains the laws and keeps far from violence, this will open room for the Islamic State,” Çelik said, Hürriyet newspaper reported. “[And] of course, this will be a problem for the United States and the Middle East.”