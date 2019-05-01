News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 01
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Armenia President: Safety of a country is conditioned by prosperity of its society
Armenia President: Safety of a country is conditioned by prosperity of its society
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, on Wednesday issued a message to Armenians on the occasion of Labor Day.

“All assets and everything that has a value—from the daily bread to the newest technologies, from cultural values to economic achievements—are created by human labor. It is no accident that human capital is the most precious thing in the world,” the message reads, in particular. “Labor motivates us to think, to dream, to create, and to produce. In the constantly changing world, labor fortified by knowledge and skills is a guarantee of success. At the same time, it is very important that any person who has the right to work, has also the opportunity to work and because of that work provide for a decent life. Safety of a country is conditioned by the prosperity of its society.

“In any country of the world, we can see creative hands of our compatriots and the fruits of their searching minds. However, Armenia is the source of our greatest achievements—our forthcoming success will be forged here.

“It is through our labor that we will ensure Armenia’s current and future development and not only through the innovative approaches but also by employing the modern experience and the best practices for the labor management and protection of workers’ rights. I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will make our common Armenia even more beautiful.

“I once again congratulate you all. My special congratulations go to the veterans who have passed on to us responsibility and respect for labor as well as centuries-old crafts and skills.

“I wish that you all have the opportunity through your work, thanks to your work realize your physical, mental, spiritual, and material abilities and potential, knowledge, experience, and imagination.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Radical changes in tax policy necessary
The head of the State Revenue Committee particularly set aside three points...
 Armenia State Revenue Committee head on Citizen's Decision Party's demand
My employees haven’t presented to me a businessman by the name of Gagik Tsarukyan...
 One dollar falls below AMD 481 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Armenia Revenue Committee: April tax collections are record-breaking
“We have a pretty good trend of tax collection,” the committee chief said…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee head on taxpayers and cases
If we want to create a legal state...
 Finance Ministry: Armenia taxes shall be raised, even indirectly
Export-oriented branches in the country lag behind—in terms of profitability—the sectors, or branches, that are aimed at domestic consumption…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos