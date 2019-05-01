Naruhito formally becomes new Emperor of Japan

Japanese Emperor Naruhito formally took up his post on Wednesday, a day after the abdication of his father, Reuters reported.
Former Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Tuesday stepped down after three decades in their roles.
Naruhito, 59, technically succeeded his father just as Tuesday became Wednesday, but his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne was formalized in a mid-morning ceremony, the first part of which his wife and other royal women could not attend.
In the first stage of the ceremony, imperial chamberlains carried state and privy seals into the hall along with two of Japan’s “Three Sacred Treasures” - a sword and a jewel - which together with a mirror are symbols of the throne.
The ceremony lasted about five minutes.
Naruhito’s wife, Empress Masako, was not in the room in accordance with custom barring female royals.
Masako, however, entered the room for the second part of the ceremony with the other adult royal women.