Georgia president says construction of US military base in Georgia is inexpedient

Construction of American military base in Georgia is inexpedient and can be perceived as a provocation, Georgian president Salome Zurabishvili said in an interview with Georgian edition of the Voice of America.
Zurabishvili does not think that the United States is ready to have a base, which will not only attract Russia's attention but the attention of “terrorist organizations that are actively represented in our region”.
She said Georgia has to deepen relations with the United States, but not do steps, which are provoking other states.
Georgia and the United States signed Charter on Strategic Partnership in 2009. Tbilisi has been intensively working with NATO since 1994 and has repeatedly declared its desire to join the alliance. In August 2015, the Georgia-NATO Joint Training and Evaluation Center opened at the military base in Krtsanisi near Tbilisi.
In April , Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria made a proposal to provide the US and NATO countries with Georgian military infrastructure for conduction of military drills