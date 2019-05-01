Armenia trade unions hold Labor Day march (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The sectoral trade union of the state-run institutions, local government agencies, and public service workers of Armenia on Wednesday organized a march in downtown capital city Yerevan, and on the occasion of Labor Day.
The objective of this march is to publicly present the interests of the workers, voice the issues in work relations, and make Armenia’s workers part of the movement of workers all over the world.
Subsequently, this march will join the similar march by the Confederation of Trade Unions of Armenia.