Statistical Committee: Close to 82,000 people seek jobs in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of January 1, a total of 81,914 people are looking for work in Armenia.

According to the data which the Statistical Committee of Armenia has publicized, the number of job seekers in the country has dropped by 4% so far this year, as compared to 2018.

The number of unemployed among these job seekers is 64,618, which is a drop by 7.4%, as compared with January 1 of the year past.

In capital city Yerevan, a total of 12,562 people are looking for work.

Women form the majority—54,211 (66.2%)—among the job seekers in Armenia, and the number of unemployed women in the country is 43,108 (66.7%).
