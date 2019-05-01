Latvia passes law on informers

The Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau of Latvia informs that Latvia has passed a law on informers that will enter into force on 1 May, reports TASS.
As the Bureau mentioned in its special clarification, an informer may be deemed to be a non-anonymous person who, performing his or her employment duties, receives information about a potential violation that may cause harm to public interests. An anonymous or legal person may not be deemed to be an informer.
The Bureau will be working with informers. An informer planning on reporting information must address the Bureau, which will guarantee anonymity. The Bureau will also promise to provide the informer with necessary legal aid and relieve him or her of liability, including criminal liability.
The law on informers also envisages the creation of a Latvian system of notification of offenses within all enterprises and organizations (with over 50 employees) in Latvia.