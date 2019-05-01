Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded by Azerbaijan underwent successful surgery

YEREVAN. – The surgery of contract military serviceman Argishti Sepkhanyan was successful. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, wrote this in a Facebook post.

“He is in stable condition, with positive dynamics,” Hovhannisyan added.

As reported earlier, Sepkhanyan had sustained a gunshot wound to his head on Tuesday, at the military positions of Barekamavan village of Tavush Province, and as a result of shots fired from Azerbaijan.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has opened a criminal case into this incident.

The soldier was taken to a military hospital.