Armenia communists offer PM Pashinyan their help in improving relations with Russia

YEREVAN. – Armenian communists’ traditional May 1 march in capital city Yerevan concluded Wednesday at the monument of Armenian revolutionary and political figure Stepan Shahumyan, the Armenian News- NEWS.am reporter informed from on location.
Acting First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Armenia (CPA), Yerjanik Ghazaryan, addressed those in attendance during the solemn rally.
In particular, he noted that even though the system changes during a revolution, the same system has remained and solely the persons have changed in Armenia.
Addressing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ghazaryan offered him the assistance of the communists in the strengthening of Armenian-Russian relations.
“The Communist Party of Armenia supports your [respective] efforts,” he added, above all. “Armenian-Russian relations should be improved, not worsened.”
Also, the Acting First Secretary of the CPA Central Committee strongly criticized the attempts by several Western countries—and, in particular, the US—to “meddle” in the affairs of other countries, including Armenia.