Armenian labor and social affairs minister's congratulatory message on International Workers' Day

Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan has conveyed a congratulatory message on the occasion of International Workers’ Day.
“I know there are many people in Armenia who have equal opportunities for labor, employment rights protection, dignified remuneration and employment, and the solutions to these issues are on the government’s agenda. The month of May is going to be a month of launching programs and projects, holding public deliberations over employment rights and developing proposals for laws based on those deliberations.
We especially need to focus on building people’s capacities, creating a safe environment for them and raising awareness about their rights. We attach special importance to the increase of the role of trade unions, the creation of new unions and the ensuring of their independent activities in Armenia.
I believe that working in Armenia will become not only a way of living a dignified life, but also an opportunity to express oneself, grow and live freely and happily,” she stated.