Yerevan murder solved, person who stabbed brothers is detained
Yerevan murder solved, person who stabbed brothers is detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The murder that was committed in the early morning hours on Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, has been solved.

At around 3:35am, Police received a report from a Yerevan hospital that it had admitted two men around 30 years old, and who were stabbed.

The police officers who went to the hospital found out that they are Yerevan residents—and brothers—Gurgen, 32, and Gevorg, 30, Grigoryan, Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. But the younger brother died in the hospital, and without regaining consciousness. 

A criminal case was filed, and on murder charges.

Police have already solved this murder.

It turned out that the incident had occurred at the back of a building in Yerevan.

The law enforcement identified the murder suspect, he was found in his apartment, and was taken to a police station. The 31-year-old man was detained.

The investigation is still in progress.

Murder in Yerevan, one of 2 brothers dead
This text available in   Հայերեն
Murder in Yerevan, one of 2 brothers dead
The victim and the murder suspect were friends since childhood, and both were previously convicted…
