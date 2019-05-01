Indian party urges PM to ban niqab and burka

Indian Shiv Sena nationalist party, which is a part of ruling coalition, has called on PM Narendra Modi to impose a ban on wearing niqab and burka in public as it was done in Sri Lanka, RIA Novosti reported.
The government of Sri Lanka introduced a ban on wearing clothes covering the head, including traditional pieces of Muslim clothes: burka and niqab. The decision was made following a series of explosions, which claimed the lives of 250-260 people, including 42 foreigners.
“We welcome such a decision and call on PM Narendra Modi to follow the lead of Sri Lanka authorities imposing a ban on wearing niqab and burka in India,” says the statement by Shiv Sena published by Saamana newspaper.
The statement says that such forced restrictions will enable special services avoid difficulties when identifying the suspects.
“People covering their heads can present a threat to the national security,” the party believes.
A series of explosions hit several churches and hotels popular among foreigners Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday on April 21. The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed the responsibility for the attack. According to the information of the Sri Lanka authorities, there are around 130-140 members of the organization in Sri Lanka. The investigators said nine suicide bombers were behind the attack, and eight of them have been identified.