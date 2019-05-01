Bright Armenia Party: Workers’ rights are extensively violated in the country

Chairman of the parliamentary opposition Bright Armenia Party (BAP), Edmon Marukyan assures that their political team has fulfilled its pre-election pledge and has submitted to the government the draft on setting up the State Labor Inspectorate again, but the government has rejected it.
During his Facebook livestream, Marukyan—who is currently in Goris town—noted that on Wednesday, May 1, the International Workers’ Day, he sees numerous congratulations, texts, and slogans that everything will be fine, but in reality, there are many problems.
“The rights of workers are violated extensively in Armenia,” he said in particular. “[And] there is no body today [in the country] that will exercise control and protect the interests of workers.”
Marukyan recalled that salaries are not so high in Armenia.
The BAP leader added that the Armenian state does not carry out its positive duty of protecting the rights of workers.