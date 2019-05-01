US Secretary of State: US might launch military operations in Venezuela

The US is ready to launch military operations to put an end to the ongoing disturbances in Venezuela. This is what US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared.
“The US will launch military operations, if necessary,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox Business Network, adding that the US would prefer to see peaceful transfer of power in Venezuela.
According to him, the Trump administration has taken actions to suspend Cuba’s support. He stated that the US might take similar actions against Russia. “As the President [Trump] said, it’s time for them [the Russians] to leave [Venezuela],” he said.