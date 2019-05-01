Grand Holding honors worker

YEREVAN. – The Grand Holding staff traditionally celebrated the International Workers' Day attending the May 1 concert at the K. Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, accompanied by their wives, as well as owners of Grand Holding Mikael and Karen Vardanyans with their families, and other guests were present at the concert.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awarded medal “For Labor Reward” to Grand Tobacco Director Samvel Sahakyan. The owners of Grand Holding awarded six best workers of the year of the corporation with “Hrant Vardanyan” golden medal, granting each of them with three million drams.