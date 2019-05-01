Iranian Major General: War with Iran will cost all people in region

Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, has warned that the cost of war will not just be for the Iranian nation, reports Mehr.
“We expect the neighboring countries to refrain from acting in accordance with US’ and Israelis’ interests, which are only meant to wage war and create tension in the region… because it would cost all people and harm the lives of everybody in the region,” Major General Rashid said.
The senior commander added that “we do not welcome any war in the region, because it is definitely for the benefit of the United States and the Zionist regime, but we are always ready to stand against any aggressor, and we will defeat them with the help of God.”