Millions of Cubans take to the streets in protest over new US sanctions

Armenia President, personnel celebrated May 1 at Geghard Monastery

Factor.am: Armenian healthcare minister testified against former State Oversight Service head

US Secretary of State: US might launch military operations in Venezuela

Police detain more than 100 during demonstration attempt at Taksim Square

Belgian-Armenian boy declared missing

Iranian Major General: War with Iran will cost all people in region

French police clash with May Day protesters on Paris streets

Armenia president congratulates Japan's new emperor Naruhito

Armenian PM attends concert in Yerevan (PHOTO)

Grand Holding honors worker

Bright Armenia Party: Workers’ rights are extensively violated in the country

Sri Lanka says attacks could be masterminded abroad

Indian party urges PM to ban niqab and burka

Armenia ex-ruling party: Governing a country and speaking at rallies have nothing to do with each other

Statistical Committee: Close to 82,000 people seek jobs in Armenia

Yerevan murder solved, person who stabbed brothers is detained

Woman, 28, who can't close her eyes or mouth after doctors accidentally 'scooped out' her facial nerves braves stares and trolls to raise awareness of disabilities like hers

Armenia communists offer PM Pashinyan their help in improving relations with Russia

Karabakh delegation visits Argentina legislature, presents Artsakh issue

Miss France participant dies after being hit by tractor-trailer

Robin Williams's death drove a 200% spike in calls to suicide hotlines - but only 57% of calls were answered at overwhelmed, under-funded support centers, study reveals

Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded by Azerbaijan underwent successful surgery

Georgia president says construction of US military base in Georgia is inexpedient

Armenia trade unions hold Labor Day march (PHOTOS)

Teen wakes up every day with no memory of the day before after hitting her head during cross-country practice two years ago

Stepanakert: Russia’s Lavrov speaks about captives, not murderers and terrorists

Armenian communists hold demonstration on May 1 (PHOTO)

Former governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik dies aged 61

Trump threatens Cuba with “highest-level sanctions” for supporting Maduro-led Venezuela government

Murder in Yerevan, one of 2 brothers dead

Naruhito formally becomes new Emperor of Japan

Armenia President: Safety of a country is conditioned by prosperity of its society

Newspaper: Armenia ruling party congress date is known

Turkey displeased with US intentions to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization

France intelligence services checking the authenticity of ISIS video

Champions League: Ajax beat Tottenham in London

China sentences Canadian to death

Merkel rejects speculation that she'll resign before end of her term

Egypt sentences senior Muslim Brotherhood figure and son to life

Former Armenian MP interviewed as witness in case of TV commentator's kidnapping

Act of Counteraction to US terrorism designation of IRGC signed into law

Ronaldo purchases car for 11 million euros

Putin and Erdogan discuss situation in Syria

Yerevan-based Indians cheated 60 US citizens, cybercrime revealed

British experts in Cyprus to help investigate serial killer murders

Spain doesn't support military coup in Venezuela

Kazakh PM visits TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan

Erdogan says F-35 project doomed to collapse without Turkey

Archbishop Nourhan Manougian meets with Israel President

Simple truths about relationships

EAEU heads of governments solve sugar issue during session in Yerevan

Diplomat: Deep in his heart Bolton believes President is a moron

Russian MFA blames Venezuelan opposition for provoking conflict

'Lock-'n'-block' drug may prevent cancer from metastasizing

Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Radical changes in tax policy necessary

Armenia's former Police Troops Commander interviewed as witness

Lavrov: Moscow stands for “all for all” prisoner exchange, including in Karabakh

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.04.2019

Armenia State Revenue Committee head on Citizen's Decision Party's demand

Rouhani: Iran to bring US to its knees

Armenian, Russian PMs spend evening at Yerevan club, eat baklava

North Korea accuses Mike Pompeo of foolish and dangerous ideas

Concluding discussion on EU-Armenia Agreement roadmap held

Toddler 'left vomiting black gunk' after swallowing a BATTERY meant for her father's watch that burned through her oesophagus and saw her spend a week in intensive care

Davit Sanasaryan's attorneys say case is phony

Pompeo: US supports Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy

US intends to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group

Messi to receive one of Catalonia's highest orders

Artsakh State Minister convenes consultation

Sri Lankan ministers warn of more attacks

Armenia’s Police receive state-of-the-art equipment through EU-funded project

Eurasian Economic Commission: Sanctions against Iran can help enhance country's relations with EAEU

One dollar falls below AMD 481 in Armenia

Paul Stronski: Pashinyan should do work, instead of blaming the US

Armenia soldier was wounded by Azerbaijan at Barekamavan village military positions

ARF-D: Change of power not on political party's agenda

Artsakh Ombudsman: Baku violating rights of Karabakh and Azerbaijan residents

Yerevan to host meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in October

Attorney: Armenia Special Investigation Service had to cross-examine Armen Gevorgyan, Silva Hambardzumyan

Marek Benda: Armenian Genocide victims should never be forgotten

Tigran Sargsyan: Eurasian Union ready for dialogue with EU

Nagorno-Karabakh to gather civil society representatives of Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia Revenue Committee: April tax collections are record-breaking

PM: Common gas and oil market is among Armenia’s priorities in Eurasian Union

Armenia to get access to data of Russian satellites

US soccer player gets engaged to world's 8th racket

Armenia MOD: Military serviceman severely wounded in Tavush Province

Davit Sanasaryan: I call on Artur Vanetsyan to not talk about this at all

ARF-D: Armenia PM statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is evasive answer

Russian PM: Project of Eurasian integration achieved its goal

Venezuela athorities report about coup attempt

Armenia State Revenue Committee head on taxpayers and cases

Davit Sanasaryan continues his respectful attitude towards Armenia PM Pashinyan

Davit Sanasaryan on wearing Stefano Ricci clothing

Pashinyan: Participation in Eurasian Union is among priorities of Armenia government (PHOTOS)

Catalan newspaper publishes Ethel Bonet’s article devoted to Armenian Genocide

Armenia to partake in 2020 Moscow military parade on 75th anniversary of Great Patriotic War victory

Saakashvili: Putin demanded that Armenia, Turkey and Azerbaijan ban me from entering

Heavier and taller children are more likely to develop kidney cancer as adults than their average-sized peers