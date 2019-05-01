US troops in Turkey under spotlight of Turkish prosecutors

The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secretly investigated US troops deployed in Turkey and monitored their movements as part of a probe into a coup attempt in July 2016, secret documents have revealed, reports Nordic Monitor.
According to a trove of intelligence documents obtained by Nordic Monitor, military plans, troop movements and even anti-Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) operations involving US military personnel in Turkey were reviewed on the suspicion that they might have been involved in the failed coup.
“The secret probe helps feed into the Erdoğan government’s false narrative which claims that the US was the mastermind behind the abortive putsch although there has been no evidence presented to support that claim,” writes Nordic Monitor.
The Turkish military intelligence reports, incorporated into a prosecutor’s file as part of the coup investigation, disclose an array of US military operations in Turkey and its neighborhood.
The document details construction work and personnel needs as well as logistical operations involving both MSP and EACS-7. XUH-60S helicopter flights that carried troops and equipment between Incirlik and Gaziantep were also logged. US military operations involving the Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System, which is based at the General Hüseyin Ataman Kışlası Garrison in Gaziantep province were also reported to the Office of the Chief of General Staff.