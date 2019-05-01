Ingush MP kidnaps woman

Deputy of the National Assembly of Ingushetia has kidnapped a resident of Ingushetia, reports Interfax.
“By kidnapping the woman, the member of the United Russia faction decided to get married to her. According to the preliminary information, the kidnapped woman used to hold the position of general doctor of the central regional hospital in Malgobek, reports the source.
According to the source, the situation was resolved by the council of elders, and the wedding will take place this coming Sunday.
This caused uproar in the region since the MPs have been in favor of restricting the punishment for kidnapping women.