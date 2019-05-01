Armenian Zartonk village has acting head

Zartonk village of Armavir Province has had an acting village head for the past five days now. This is what resident Hamlet Abovyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The acting village head is 67-year-old Emil Yeghiazaryan and was appointed by Governor of Armavir Province Hambardzum Matevosyan.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, the acting village head said he has worked as a director in Arshaluys village for 35 years and is sure he will be successful as head of Zartonk village. “I received an offer from the regional governor’s office and accepted it,” Yeghiazaryan said.

For the past two months, residents of Zartonk village had been holding protests against Paruyr Sargsyan, who had been the village head for 23 years. They accused him of committing several illegal acts and demanded his resignation.