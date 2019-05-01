News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Armenian Zartonk village has acting head
Armenian Zartonk village has acting head
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Zartonk village of Armavir Province has had an acting village head for the past five days now. This is what resident Hamlet Abovyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The acting village head is 67-year-old Emil Yeghiazaryan and was appointed by Governor of Armavir Province Hambardzum Matevosyan.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, the acting village head said he has worked as a director in Arshaluys village for 35 years and is sure he will be successful as head of Zartonk village. “I received an offer from the regional governor’s office and accepted it,” Yeghiazaryan said.

For the past two months, residents of Zartonk village had been holding protests against Paruyr Sargsyan, who had been the village head for 23 years. They accused him of committing several illegal acts and demanded his resignation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Council of Elders member on dismissal of Yerevan Municipality Legal Department head
I won’t be surprised to see a conductor, doctor or, say, a producer become the...
 Armenia ex-ruling party: Governing a country and speaking at rallies have nothing to do with each other
As per the RPA vice-chairman and spokesperson, one year is enough to expose this…
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party congress date is known
From now on, an “election deposit” has to be paid to become a member of its board…
 ARF-D: Change of power not on political party's agenda
According to Saghatelyan, the ARF-D has its own agenda, but...
 Newspaper: Incumbent authorities want to dismember Prosperous Armenia Party
Now the history is repeated, but this time within the framework of an anti-oligarchic fight…
 Politician: Subject of transitional justice is closed
To put it shortly, the meaning of transitional justice was that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos