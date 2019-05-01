News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Council of Elders member on dismissal of Yerevan Municipality Legal Department head
Council of Elders member on dismissal of Yerevan Municipality Legal Department head
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I won’t be surprised to see a conductor, doctor or, say, a producer become the head of the Legal Department. This is what member of the Light faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan Tehmina Vardanyan wrote on her Facebook page, responding to the press releases according to which Mayor Hayk Marutyan has dismissed Head of the Legal Department of Yerevan Municipality Zaven Arakelyan from office.

“The situation is becoming really dangerous. Mr. Arakelyan was one of the pillars of Yerevan Municipality and the incumbent municipal authorities as the head of the Legal Department and always had a lot on his shoulders. He was a brilliant professional. I can’t imagine who can replace him and manage at least 30% of the activities. One thing is for sure: populism has become an obsession for the mayor. I won’t be surprised to see a conductor, doctor or, say, a producer become the head of the Legal Department,” writes Vardanyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Zartonk village has acting head
For the past two months, residents of Zartonk village had been...
 Armenia ex-ruling party: Governing a country and speaking at rallies have nothing to do with each other
As per the RPA vice-chairman and spokesperson, one year is enough to expose this…
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party congress date is known
From now on, an “election deposit” has to be paid to become a member of its board…
 ARF-D: Change of power not on political party's agenda
According to Saghatelyan, the ARF-D has its own agenda, but...
 Newspaper: Incumbent authorities want to dismember Prosperous Armenia Party
Now the history is repeated, but this time within the framework of an anti-oligarchic fight…
 Politician: Subject of transitional justice is closed
To put it shortly, the meaning of transitional justice was that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos