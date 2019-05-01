Council of Elders member on dismissal of Yerevan Municipality Legal Department head

I won’t be surprised to see a conductor, doctor or, say, a producer become the head of the Legal Department. This is what member of the Light faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan Tehmina Vardanyan wrote on her Facebook page, responding to the press releases according to which Mayor Hayk Marutyan has dismissed Head of the Legal Department of Yerevan Municipality Zaven Arakelyan from office.
“The situation is becoming really dangerous. Mr. Arakelyan was one of the pillars of Yerevan Municipality and the incumbent municipal authorities as the head of the Legal Department and always had a lot on his shoulders. He was a brilliant professional. I can’t imagine who can replace him and manage at least 30% of the activities. One thing is for sure: populism has become an obsession for the mayor. I won’t be surprised to see a conductor, doctor or, say, a producer become the head of the Legal Department,” writes Vardanyan.