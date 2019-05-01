News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Armenian parliamentarian on Russian PM's mockery and Armenian PM's silence
Armenian parliamentarian on Russian PM's mockery and Armenian PM's silence
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Esprit is when you can control yourself, even when the person in front of you makes an untactful joke in an attempt to seem better than you. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan wrote on his Facebook page, commenting on Dmitry Medvedev’s mockery and Nikol Pashinyan’s silence.

Alen Simonyan particularly wrote the following:

“Esprit is when you can control yourself, even when the person in front of you makes an untactful joke in an attempt to seem better than you. The person puts himself in a bad situation in front of a person who understands, while you help him get out of that situation.

Esprit is when you don’t place your desire to make yourself look good above your country or yourself. Esprit is when you see that your guest has made a mistake and smile because you believe in yourself and your strengths.

The rest is a matter of time and technique.”

During the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev mocked Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan for making a mistake.

Watch the video for more.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian, Russian PMs spend evening at Yerevan club, eat baklava
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, owner of Club 12 Narek Manukyan said...
 Armenia PM hosts Russian counterpart in governmental mansion
This also serves as a good opportunity to discuss our bilateral ties...
 Armenian PM receives Russia’s Medvedev at his house (PHOTO)
“This is the first visit after last year’s events in Armenia...
 Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev arrives in Armenia
Medvedev is expected to meet with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan to meet with Russia counterpart
Medvedev will arrive in Armenia on a working visit…
 Armenia MOD: All arrangements for delivery from Russia are made for this year and next
“When they will be delivered, then we will speak,” the minister added…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos