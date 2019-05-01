Armenian parliamentarian on Russian PM's mockery and Armenian PM's silence

Esprit is when you can control yourself, even when the person in front of you makes an untactful joke in an attempt to seem better than you. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan wrote on his Facebook page, commenting on Dmitry Medvedev’s mockery and Nikol Pashinyan’s silence.

Alen Simonyan particularly wrote the following:

“Esprit is when you can control yourself, even when the person in front of you makes an untactful joke in an attempt to seem better than you. The person puts himself in a bad situation in front of a person who understands, while you help him get out of that situation.

Esprit is when you don’t place your desire to make yourself look good above your country or yourself. Esprit is when you see that your guest has made a mistake and smile because you believe in yourself and your strengths.

The rest is a matter of time and technique.”

During the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev mocked Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan for making a mistake.

