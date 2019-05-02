Armenia to make amendments to CSTO Collective Security Treaty

YEREVAN. –At its Cabinet meeting Thursday, the Government of Armenia approved its bill on ratification of the second protocol on making amendments to the Collective Security Treaty of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
But first, the government will petition to the Constitutional Court in order to determine whether the obligations that are set out in this protocol are compliance with the Constitution of Armenia, and, subsequently, this bill will be submitted to the National Assembly.
The contention of this draft law notes that this protocol envisages making amendments in the aforementioned treaty, and due to the amendments that are made in the Constitution of Armenia.
The objective of this protocol is to make amendments to Articles 3 and 6 of the CSTO Collective Security Treaty.