Trump says many things will happen in Venezuela next week

U.S. President Donald Trump promised many developments over the settlement of Venezuela crisis next week.
In an interview with Fox Business, Trump said the situation is awful, and “we are considering all options”. Many things will happen next week, and may be earlier, he noted.
Anti-government rallies were held in Caracas and other cities of Venezuela on Tuesday after a group of military supported opposition leader Juan Guaido. According to the health ministry, at least 50 people were injured in clashes with police in Caracas.