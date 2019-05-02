Yerevan mobile cafés’ representatives demonstrate outside Armenia government building

YEREVAN. – Representatives of the mobile cafés of capital city Yerevan are staging a protest outside the building of the Government of Armenia.
Aren Melikyan, founder of the Union of Mobile Cafés, said on Facebook livestream that they will ask the government to offer an alternative to these mobile cafés.
Yerevan Municipality has launched legislative amendments to regulate the activities of mobile shopping points in the city. And if these amendments are approved, the Yerevan Council of Elders will specify the respective standards and zoning as well as the hours and days.
As per the corresponding statement, the city hall urges to refrain from purchasing and operating mobile shopping vehicles because after the amendment of the law, these vehicles may not meet the new standards, their users may not be given the right to engage in activities and, as a result, such businesses may suffer losses.