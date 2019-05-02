Armenian minister speaks at Yerevan Testing Days conference

Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan participated in the solemn closing ceremony of the Yerevan Testing Days conference, which Armenia is hosting for the first time ever.

As reported the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, the minister also attended the high technologies exhibition held on the sidelines of the conference.

Hakob Arshakyan toured the pavilions and talked to the representatives who provided details about the peculiarities of their activities and achievements.

The representative of the Workfront pavilion stated that Workfront has created a work management model that big companies use to make work more effective, and Team Viewer presented a trivia game that the minister also participated in.

The three-day Yerevan Testing Days conference gathered nearly 500 high technology representatives, more than 30 foreign specialists and spokespersons and ended with a solemn ceremony that featured a speech by Minister Hakob Arshakyan.

In his speech, the minister touched upon the importance of such events, stated the importance of cooperation with various international companies and emphasized the need for exchange of experience.

Touching upon the opening of foreign companies’ branches in Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan stated that Armenia has to welcome the entry of any company. “Armenia has to have tens of hundreds of companies and thousands of startups that will be both local and international,” the minister said.

The minister also touched upon technology education and said technology companies are not well represented in educational institutions and that this is necessary and important.