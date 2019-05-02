News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Armenian minister speaks at Yerevan Testing Days conference
Armenian minister speaks at Yerevan Testing Days conference
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan participated in the solemn closing ceremony of the Yerevan Testing Days conference, which Armenia is hosting for the first time ever.

As reported the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, the minister also attended the high technologies exhibition held on the sidelines of the conference.

Hakob Arshakyan toured the pavilions and talked to the representatives who provided details about the peculiarities of their activities and achievements.

The representative of the Workfront pavilion stated that Workfront has created a work management model that big companies use to make work more effective, and Team Viewer presented a trivia game that the minister also participated in.

The three-day Yerevan Testing Days conference gathered nearly 500 high technology representatives, more than 30 foreign specialists and spokespersons and ended with a solemn ceremony that featured a speech by Minister Hakob Arshakyan.

In his speech, the minister touched upon the importance of such events, stated the importance of cooperation with various international companies and emphasized the need for exchange of experience.

Touching upon the opening of foreign companies’ branches in Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan stated that Armenia has to welcome the entry of any company. “Armenia has to have tens of hundreds of companies and thousands of startups that will be both local and international,” the minister said.

The minister also touched upon technology education and said technology companies are not well represented in educational institutions and that this is necessary and important.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian users had no access to Facebook, Instagram for about 10 minutes today
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, media expert Samvel Martirosyan stated that...
 WCIT 2019 now live on all social media platforms, pre-registration in process
The organizers have also published a video exploring the theme of WCIT 2019…
 French Ambassador: Armenia should pay more attention to women's engagement in IT field
The majority of employees in the field of municipal work in France are women…
LG Electronics to stop production of smartphones in South Korea
LG also makes smartphones in China, Brazil and India…
 Facebook faces fines of up to 5 billion dollars
“The matter remains unresolved, and there can be no assurance…
 Steps are taken so that Armenia startups’ representatives visit Silicon Valley
The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies visited Vineti company’s branch in Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos