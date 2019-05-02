PM: There are non-existing beneficiaries, pensioners in Armenia

Trump says many things will happen in Venezuela next week

Armenia to make amendments to CSTO Collective Security Treaty

Prosecutor General: Crimes in Armenia increased by 11.2% in 2018

Maduro dismisses US statements that some Venezuela officials wanted his resignation

Yerevan mobile cafés’ representatives demonstrate outside Armenia government building

Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party threatens with snap parliamentary election

Armenia PM: I can’t believe my eyes that remnants of corrupt system can so easily cause storm on social networks

U.S. and Taliban resume talks as Kabul seeks role in peace process

Berlusconi undergoes surgery and is in intensive care

Armenian parliamentarian on Russian PM's mockery and Armenian PM's silence

US troops in Turkey under spotlight of Turkish prosecutors

UK defense secretary dismissed from office after PM loses confidence

Lavrov, Pompeo discuss situation in Venezuela

Bagrat Estoukian on Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople election and candidates

Ingush MP kidnaps woman

Armenian Zartonk village has acting head

Baku government bans opposition rallies

Istanbul election results divide Erdogan and nationalist allies

Council of Elders member on dismissal of Yerevan Municipality Legal Department head

William Gill: US may host meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in the future

Millions of Cubans take to the streets in protest over new US sanctions

Armenia President, personnel celebrated May 1 at Geghard Monastery

Factor.am: Armenian healthcare minister testified against former State Oversight Service head

US Secretary of State: US might launch military operations in Venezuela

Police detain more than 100 during demonstration attempt at Taksim Square

Belgian-Armenian boy declared missing

Iranian Major General: War with Iran will cost all people in region

French police clash with May Day protesters on Paris streets

Armenia president congratulates Japan's new emperor Naruhito

Armenian PM attends concert in Yerevan (PHOTO)

Grand Holding honors worker

Bright Armenia Party: Workers’ rights are extensively violated in the country

Sri Lanka says attacks could be masterminded abroad

Indian party urges PM to ban niqab and burka

Armenia ex-ruling party: Governing a country and speaking at rallies have nothing to do with each other

Statistical Committee: Close to 82,000 people seek jobs in Armenia

Latvia passes law on informers

Yerevan murder solved, person who stabbed brothers is detained

Armenia communists offer PM Pashinyan their help in improving relations with Russia

Armenian labor and social affairs minister's congratulatory message on International Workers' Day

Karabakh delegation visits Argentina legislature, presents Artsakh issue

Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded by Azerbaijan underwent successful surgery

Georgia president says construction of US military base in Georgia is inexpedient

Armenia trade unions hold Labor Day march (PHOTOS)

Stepanakert: Russia’s Lavrov speaks about captives, not murderers and terrorists

Armenian communists hold demonstration on May 1 (PHOTO)

Former governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik dies aged 61

Trump threatens Cuba with “highest-level sanctions” for supporting Maduro-led Venezuela government

Murder in Yerevan, one of 2 brothers dead

Naruhito formally becomes new Emperor of Japan

Armenia President: Safety of a country is conditioned by prosperity of its society

Newspaper: Armenia ruling party congress date is known

Turkey displeased with US intentions to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization

France intelligence services checking the authenticity of ISIS video

China sentences Canadian to death

Merkel rejects speculation that she'll resign before end of her term

Egypt sentences senior Muslim Brotherhood figure and son to life

Former Armenian MP interviewed as witness in case of TV commentator's kidnapping

Act of Counteraction to US terrorism designation of IRGC signed into law

Putin and Erdogan discuss situation in Syria

Yerevan-based Indians cheated 60 US citizens, cybercrime revealed

British experts in Cyprus to help investigate serial killer murders

Spain doesn't support military coup in Venezuela

Kazakh PM visits TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan

Erdogan says F-35 project doomed to collapse without Turkey

Archbishop Nourhan Manougian meets with Israel President

EAEU heads of governments solve sugar issue during session in Yerevan

Diplomat: Deep in his heart Bolton believes President is a moron

Russian MFA blames Venezuelan opposition for provoking conflict

Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Radical changes in tax policy necessary

Armenia's former Police Troops Commander interviewed as witness

Lavrov: Moscow stands for “all for all” prisoner exchange, including in Karabakh

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.04.2019

Armenia State Revenue Committee head on Citizen's Decision Party's demand

Rouhani: Iran to bring US to its knees

Armenian, Russian PMs spend evening at Yerevan club, eat baklava

North Korea accuses Mike Pompeo of foolish and dangerous ideas

Concluding discussion on EU-Armenia Agreement roadmap held

Davit Sanasaryan's attorneys say case is phony

Pompeo: US supports Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy

US intends to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group

Artsakh State Minister convenes consultation

Sri Lankan ministers warn of more attacks

Armenia’s Police receive state-of-the-art equipment through EU-funded project

Eurasian Economic Commission: Sanctions against Iran can help enhance country's relations with EAEU

One dollar falls below AMD 481 in Armenia

Paul Stronski: Pashinyan should do work, instead of blaming the US

Armenia soldier was wounded by Azerbaijan at Barekamavan village military positions

ARF-D: Change of power not on political party's agenda

Artsakh Ombudsman: Baku violating rights of Karabakh and Azerbaijan residents

Yerevan to host meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in October

Attorney: Armenia Special Investigation Service had to cross-examine Armen Gevorgyan, Silva Hambardzumyan

Marek Benda: Armenian Genocide victims should never be forgotten

Tigran Sargsyan: Eurasian Union ready for dialogue with EU

Nagorno-Karabakh to gather civil society representatives of Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia Revenue Committee: April tax collections are record-breaking

PM: Common gas and oil market is among Armenia’s priorities in Eurasian Union

Armenia to get access to data of Russian satellites

Armenia MOD: Military serviceman severely wounded in Tavush Province