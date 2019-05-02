Armenia Prosecutor General's Office submits new package of laws

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has submitted to the Ministry of Justice a new package of supplements to laws to restrict the punishments for several crimes, the digital indicators of which have risen over the past year. This is what Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan said while the report on the activities of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia for 2018 was being considered during a session of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly today.

In response to deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction Gevorg Petrosyan’s question regarding violations of rights during the consideration of criminal cases of citizens within reasonable time limits, the Prosecutor General accepted the fact that there really is a problem, adding that the investigations of criminal cases by investigative bodies and courts often take quite a long time and the right of citizens to consider the cases within a reasonable time limit is regularly violated. According to him, there are reasons for the delay or postponement of investigation of any criminal case. “We also have problems with the availability of professionals and the distribution of resources within the relevant institutions. However, you should have no doubt that we are doing our job appropriately,” Davtyan said.