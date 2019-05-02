Armenia ambassador meets with Congressman Trone

Armenia's Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan on Tuesday met with newly-elected representative from the State of Maryland, member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee David Trone (D-MD).
Ambassador Nersesyan congratulated Congressman Trone on his election and thanked him for supporting the 2019 Armenian Genocide resolution.
Ambassador Nersesyan briefed Congressman Trone on the political developments in Armenia and a number of foreign policy issues, highlighting the role of inter-parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening the Armenia-US relations.