Armenia Prosecutor General: Mihran Poghosyan's act is humanly inacceptable

Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan believes the act of former Chief of the Compulsory Enforcement Service and former MP Mihran Poghosyan is humanly inacceptable. The mass media report that Poghosyan has sought political asylum in Russia in order to not be brought to justice in Armenia.
Artur Davtyan told journalists that the process of extradition is going smoothly and stated that even though a person has the right to seek asylum in the country where he or she is located, the process can’t be made public. “The state to which a person applies is obliged to not provide any information. There have been cases when people have sought political asylum in Armenia, and Armenia is also obliged to follow the procedure,” Davtyan said, adding that he strongly disagrees with the opinion that Armenia’s law-enforcement authorities are slow when it comes to bringing people to justice.
When asked for his opinion on Poghosyan’s act, Davtyan said the following: “As a prosecutor, I think Poghosyan had such a right. As a human being, I believe it is morally inacceptable.”
Mihran Poghosyan is charged with a scandalous and sensational crime of money-laundering with offshore companies.