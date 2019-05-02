Armenia PM: Government has chance to provide villagers with proper irrigation

I have said the level of Lake Sevan will rise by 49 cm, and it will. The level will start rising one centimeter per day. This is what Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan declared during the May 2 government session.
“It’s still cold near Lake Sevan. When the melting begins, the water will rise. All the other reservoirs are in good condition,” he said.
In his turn, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated the following: “This year, we have an opportunity to provide villagers with proper irrigation, and I hope we take advantage of the opportunity.”
Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan had a different opinion. “There are studies and forecasts for the years ahead, leading up to 2030, 2070 and 2100. Based on initial scenarios, the river flow will decrease by 11% in 2030, but there are also studies showing that the amount of precipitation will decrease between May and October. As for the increase of vaporization from the Caspian Sea, there might be floods and large precipitation out of season. This is why the construction of reservoirs is a very current issue. As of today, the temperature has already risen by 1.23 degrees,” the minister said.