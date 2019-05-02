News
Photo exhibition on Irish High Crosses and Armenian khachkars opens in Dublin
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

An exhibition of photos exploring the similarities between Irish High Crosses and Armenian Khachkars will run throughout May at Christchurch Cathedral, Catholic Ireland reported.

The exhibition, which coincides with the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, will run through May

A service of remembrance at Christchurch Cathedral was attended by the Armenian ambassador to Ireland, Dr Arman Kirakossian; the Armenian Primate in Ireland, Bishop Hovakim Manukyan, who led prayers at the Khachkar Memorial in the grounds of the cathedral; as well as Archbishop Michael Jackson of Dublin and Glendalough.

 
