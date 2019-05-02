News
Armenia Prosecutor General on role of healthcare minister in Sanasaryan's case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan preferred not to talk about the role that Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan plays in the case of Head of the State Oversight Service Davit Sanasaryan.

When journalists asked him if the director of the National Security Service has the power to speak about the corroboration of the charge brought against Sanasaryan, Davtyan recalled that the National Security Service is investigating the case, meaning the director of the National Security Service is informed about the results and can make statements.

As far as the role or testimonies of Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan are concerned, Davtyan promised to answer questions when the time comes. He also refuted the idea that the case is phony or there is a possibility of settling a score.

“The evidence of the case has nothing to do with personal ties,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
