Armenia PM: Today no problem in connection with public administration agencies’ transparency

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the government considered partially acceptable the initiative by the opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament, and with respect to the meetings of the capital city Yerevan Council of Elders and their media coverage.

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, Suren Papikyan, presented this matter at the Cabinet session. He noted that it is not acceptable for the government to declare null and void the provision that limits the circle of persons who are entitled to attend the Yerevan municipal council meetings. The minister added that the council can invite to, and listen to any person at, its sessions.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, noted that today they have no problem in connection with transparency of the public administration agencies of Armenia.

“Now even the National Security Service works transparently,” Pashinyan added. “And now they have started to criticize that—that it’s somewhat too transparent.”