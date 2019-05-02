Armenia to get €13.4mn loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet session on Thursday, the Government of Armenia approved the proposal for signing the Second Additional Financing to the Lifeline Road Network Improvement Project loan agreement
This agreement is signed with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), and the aforesaid proposal is with respect to getting a €13,400,000 loan.
The objective of the Lifeline Road Network Improvement Project for Armenia is to improve access of the country’s rural communities to markets and services through upgrading of selected lifeline roads.